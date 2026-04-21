Nafi’u Bala Gombe faced backlash for responding in Hausa during an English interview

Critics question his fluency in English and suitability for party leadership

Supporters argue language should not determine political capability or popularity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Party (ADC), Nafi’u Bala Gombe, has come under serious attack after his interview with the Africa Independent Television (AIT).

Bala was criticised for responding to some English questions in Hausa during the recent interview.

Many Nigerians have taken to social media to mock Bala’s pronunciation and command of the English language.

The factional ADC leader faced criticism for not expressing himself fluently in the English language during public appearances.

As reported by Daily Trust, Bala mixed English and Hausa while responding to some questions.

Reacting to Bala’s interview on Facebook, a US-based Nigerian academic, Professor Farooq Kperogi, said the ADC factional leader needs basic education more urgently than he needs party chairmanship.

“I just watched yet another interview Nafiu Bala Gombe granted to AIT Online. The questions came in English, but the answers came in a Hausa-English hybrid, mostly Hausa, with English subtitles doing the heavy lifting. I wonder why he didn’t just commit fully to Hausa and spare us the dizzying linguistic zigzag. This young man seems to have an insatiable gluttony for self-humiliation. My previous advice that he needs basic education more urgently than he needs party chairmanship or even a career in politics still stands.”

Justice @aarondikko:

“National chairman who cannot clearly communicate his thoughts in simple sentences; instead of going back to school, he is struggling to be a party chairman.”

Yahaya Kana Ismaila:

“I have seen some people referring to Nafiu’s unique gibberish as Enghausa. That’s not true. See, Enghausa is patterned and sophisticated. What Nafiu uses can best be described as ‘some sort of a hybrid’ language. It’s neither code mixing nor switching!

However, some Nigerians said there was nothing wrong with responding in the Hausa language.

They defended Bala’s use of the Hausa language during an English interview.

Anita @hhotplate:

“For those who are saying he can’t speak English, an election anywhere in the world is a mere popularity contest; if the majority wants an imbecile, disabled, or an uneducated person to lead them, the majority will have their way. We’ve seen countries elect a comedian and an actor.”

ADC factional leader takes protest to INEC

Recall that Bala took his protest to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office, demanding recognition as the rightful ADC National Chairman.

He was joined by ADC House of Representatives Member Leke Abejide, whose presence underscores the seriousness of the leadership dispute.

Members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria have also rallied in support, amplifying the call for INEC to act.

ADC expels Nafiu Bala, Leke Abejide, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that David Mark's ADC faction expelled Bala, Hon Abejide, and others over alleged anti-party activities.

The expulsion of Bala, Abejide, and others occurred during the party's national convention held on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

The ADC's internal conflict highlighted the ongoing struggles within Nigeria's political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng