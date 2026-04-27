A young woman who relocated from Enugu to Ibadan alone in search of peace and a fresh start has shared her journey

The lady faced initial challenges, including housing and starting life from scratch, but gradually built stability

Despite moments of emotional struggle, she shared her growth journey, inspiring many Nigerians online

A young woman has inspired many online after sharing her emotional and triumphant journey of relocating from Enugu in South East Nigeria to Ibadan, Oyo State in South West Nigeria in search of a fresh start.

The lady disclosed that it had already been a year since she made the 'scary and bold' move to leave her comfort zone in Enugu. She said she had to leave the State for peace of mind.

A lady narrates how she packed her bags from her home State to a foreign land. Photo credit: theariettadiaries/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Lady relocates from Enugu to Ibadan

The lady, identified as @theariettadiaries on TikTok, during a voice-over narrating her relocation journey, admitted to being confused when she arrived in Ibadan with no family nearby and only her clothes in her bags.

"One year ago, I packed my bags, left the city of Enugu, and relocated to Ibadan all by myself. I was going through a crisis, and all I wanted was peace. I took that scary move to becoming 200% responsible for myself," she said in the viral video.

The transition wasn't immediate. She stayed with a friend for a few weeks while looking for an apartment. Once she found a home she loved, she began the grueling process of buying every household essential from scratch.

An Enugu-based lady starts a new life after relocating to Ibadan, Oyo State. Photo credit: theariettadiaries/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Since the move, her life has transformed. From visiting Lagos for the first time in over a decade to completing her mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program, she describes Ibadan as "kind" to her.

Despite the success, the lady was honest about the mental toll of living alone. She revealed that there are still days when she breaks down in tears and questions her path.

She said:

"Of course, there are still days when I cry and ask myself, 'What am I doing?' But when I’m done, I get back to work because I know I’m all I’ve got. I’m just a girl who never had anything handed to her, who's working hard to build a beautiful life for herself and staying happy while at it."

Reactions as lady documents relocation journey

Legit.ng collected reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below:

Gbemssss said:

"I say this all the time.. as a single girl with a promising remote work or a business.. Ibadan is a nice place to start life.. I’m talking from experience. Well done, stranger ❤️. God is in your story."

Adebisi busayo said:

"Congratulations on your success, dear."

UGC creator said:

"Weldone Daniella!!! ♥️You’ve done so well for yourself, and you will do much more with God by your side."

Watch the emotional video below:

Lady starts new life in America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady shared a captivating TikTok video showing her relocation to the United States of America.

In the trending clip, the happy lady showed the moment she got to the airport with her luggage and boarded her flight.

Source: Legit.ng