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Drama Breaks Out at Faithia Williams’ Movie Premiere Over Alleged Theft: “Make Dem Ban Am There”
Nollywood

Drama Breaks Out at Faithia Williams’ Movie Premiere Over Alleged Theft: “Make Dem Ban Am There”

by  Shade Metibogun reviewed by  James Ojo
3 min read
  • A video of the drama that took place at Faithia Williams' movie premiere has surfaced online, prompting fans to pick sides
  • The actress staged a star-studded movie premiere, and clips from the event trended online to the admiration of many
  • Fans were disappointed to see a lady being accused of theft, as they picked sides between the warring parties

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Nollywood actress Faithia Williams’ movie premiere was filled with drama over the weekend as a video of what happened surfaced online.

The mother of three staged a star-studded movie premiere that had many in attendance.

Drama trails Faithia Williams' movie premiere over theft claims.
Reactions as drama breaks out at Faithia Williams’ movie premiere over alleged theft. Photo credit@faithiawilliams
Source: Instagram

In the recording making the rounds, a cross-dresser was seen accusing another lady of stealing money sprayed at the party.

He claimed a lady with blonde hair allegedly stole money sprayed on the stage and demanded that she be called out so people could confirm the claim.

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The cross-dresser also bragged that he would slap the alleged thief as people began gathering around, including the celebrant, Faithia Williams.

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Lady accused of stealing speaks

After the lady was called forward, she was asked if she had stolen the money she was being accused of taking.

Reacting, the lady showed her accuser some mint notes and claimed she had been sprayed on the stage.

The money was collected from her and slapped against her chest while the cross-dresser continued to confront her.

Drama rocks Faithia Williams' movie premiere over phone theft claims.
Faithia Williams walks out as drama breaks out at her movie premiere over alleged theft. Photo credit@faithiawilliams
Source: Instagram

People attempted to calm the situation while Williams, who had been present to understand what caused the commotion, quickly left the scene.

Some other naira notes were reportedly recovered from the lady as onlookers reacted loudly, and she was eventually taken away from the crowd.

Fans react to viral drama video

Reacting, fans of the actress dragged the cross-dresser who raised the alarm, accusing him of always causing drama at events he attends.

However, a few others alleged that the lady may have truly stolen the money, based on her reaction after she was confronted.

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Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to the drama video

Reactions trail the video of what happened at Faithia Williams's event. Here are some of the comments below:

@temitope367 ststed:

"Is high time they ban u to be going to party... Because I don't understand. Everything about him na problem."

@calvintaiwo_oshodi shared:

"Chai, she steal am o. No wonder she’s that calm."

@miztees_designs said:

"Nah every premier this uncle dey stage fight."

@motunrayo87 wrote:

"Mummy Faithia left the place in a hurry."

@elmore_bail shared:

"Must you call her out! At least your aunty Abi who ever she be tell you say make you calm buh you sha wan let us know say you right. Oya now weytin you gain? Na party naw and even you wey dey put energy gan fit do the same."

Saidi Balogun, Fathia's son, Khalid play game

Legit.ng previously reported that Saidi Balogun and Fathia Williams' son, Khalid, were sighted playing a fun game on social media.

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In the clip, Khalid was almost slapping his father as they shadow-slapped each other. The young man also played the game with his friends, as seen in the recording.

Social media users reacted to what the young man almost did to his father. They shared their take on the game being played by the father and son.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

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