President Bola Tinubu has praised the contributions of Nigerians in the diaspora, highlighting their role in enhancing the country's image globally.

He made these remarks on Thursday in Abuja while receiving Letters of Credence from several foreign envoys at the State House.

Tinubu voiced words of appreciation to the noble Nigerians abroad who are, with their action, promoting the good name of the country.

Tinubu welcomes Canadian diplomat

The President welcomed the new High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, Pasquale Salvaggio, acknowledging the positive impact of Nigerians in Canada.

He noted that the success stories of Nigerians abroad serve as an inspiration for the younger generation and reinforce values that project a positive image of the nation.

Salvaggio, in his remarks, recognized the significant presence of Nigerians in Canada across multiple sectors, including education, science, health, and business.

He stressed that Nigerians in Canada exhibit responsibility, civility, and purposefulness in their pursuits. He also reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with Nigeria, particularly in areas such as oil and gas, information and communication technology (ICT), and agriculture.

He said:

"For us, Nigeria is a key partner. You are the largest country in Africa, with one of the largest economies. You are also Canada's largest trading partner in Africa."

During a separate meeting with the High Commissioner of Sierra Leone, Dr. Julius F. Sandy, President Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s dedication to fostering development within the West African region.

He spoke about Nigeria’s long-standing support for Sierra Leone, which has contributed to regional progress and bilateral relations between both countries.

Nigerians pushing Sierra Leone to glory - diplomat

Sandy acknowledged Nigeria’s significant role in Sierra Leone, particularly in commerce and education. He pointed out that many Sierra Leoneans have been taught by Nigerian educators and that Nigerian businesses are prominent in his country.

"In Sierra Leone, more Nigerians are doing business than Sierra Leoneans. Most of my teachers in school were Nigerians," he remarked.

Tinubu meets Ethiopian diplomat

In another diplomatic engagement, President Tinubu met with the new Ethiopian Ambassador to Nigeria, Legesse Geremew Haile, to discuss the strong ties between the two countries.

The President stressed the importance of collaboration in addressing security challenges in Africa, stressing that peace and stability are crucial for the continent’s development.

"We need to continue pursuing peace in our continent. We need to work hard together to promote peace and stability. Our challenge in Africa is insecurity. Insecurity detracts from development," Tinubu stated.

The Ethiopian envoy reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly in cultural exchanges and aviation.

He highlighted Ethiopian Airlines as a key bridge between the two nations and expressed optimism about furthering cooperation in various sectors.

President Tinubu also received the Apostolic Nuncio of the Vatican to Nigeria, Archbishop Michael Francis Crotty. During their discussion, the President commended the Catholic Church for its extensive contributions to education and poverty alleviation in Nigeria.

Nigeria deports illegal immigrants

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government had deported 828 illegal immigrants in 2024 as part of intensified efforts to combat irregular migration and strengthen national security.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during a media chat in Abuja on Tuesday.

