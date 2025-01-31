Opposition member, Adekunle Razaq Aderibigbe, has decried the increasing hardship, starvation and economic difficulties that Nigerians are facing

Ikeja, Lagos state - Adekunle Aderibigbe, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), has identified areas where the leadership of Nigeria under the Bola Tinubu administration can be improved.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Aderibigbe explained how Tinubu's policies might better align with the needs of everyday Nigerians.

Aderibigbe said the policies implemented by the federal government of Nigeria in 2024 "revealed a mixed bag of impacts on the economy and citizens, particularly low—and middle-income earners".

As an NNPP stalwart, he said his reactions focus on identifying areas where leadership can be improved and how policies might better align with the needs of everyday Nigerians.

Fuel subsidy removal

The removal of the fuel subsidy has significantly increased the cost of fuel, leading to inflationary pressures across all sectors. While the policy aims at reducing fiscal deficits, Aderibigbe said its implementation lacks adequate cushioning mechanisms for the most vulnerable citizens.

He told Legit.ng:

"Millions have slipped into deeper poverty due to higher transportation and living costs just like the President confirmed his friend has lost his social status of multi-Rolls-Royce adventurer to a Honda wanderer. The government needs to introduce targeted subsidies or direct cash transfers to alleviate this burden."

On borrowing, Aderibigbe accused the Tinubu administration of obtaining loans "without tangible outcomes".

He said:

"The government continues to defend borrowing practices without presenting clear, measurable benefits to citizens. As an NNPP leader, I advocate for fiscal responsibility where loans are tied directly to projects with demonstrable benefits such as improved infrastructure, education, and healthcare access."

Food security and price stability are essential. Aderibigbe feels the presidency's plans seem disconnected from the lived realities of 33 million Nigerians facing food insecurity.

He reasoned:

"The absence of government involvement in food production and supplies to the market. I propose a more inclusive policy involving cooperative farming, price monitoring, and subsidized access to farm inputs to tackle these challenges."

On the issue of overbloated governance, the ex-Lagos state house of assembly aspirant said the expansion of the cabinet to 48 ministers contradicts the economic realities of cutting costs.

Aderibigbe stated:

"As a member of NNPP, I recommend leaner governance structures that prioritise efficiency and direct public funds towards developmental projects."

While tax reforms are essential, the compliance professional noted that the approach must be inclusive, protecting small businesses and informal workers from disproportionate burdens. He stressed that simplified progressive tax systems and incentives for startups are crucial.

Lastly, Aderibigbe commented on education and health, saying they are two "critical areas needing urgent reforms".

"As NNPP, we focus on affordable healthcare systems, free primary education, and vocational training programmes for sustainable development.

"The NNPP remains committed to policies that prioritise equitable growth, transparency, and accountability, ensuring that every Nigerian, irrespective of socio-economic class, benefits from the nation's wealth and governance."

'6 areas Tinubu’s govt can improve'

Economic hardship and fuel subsidy removal. Borrowing 'without tangible outcomes'. Food security and price stability. Overbloated governance. Tax reforms. Health and education.

