Spokesperson to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sunday Dare, has lashed out at those he said recently took to "Machiavellian inclinations"

Dare, the special adviser, media and public communication, to President Tinubu, accused some “wannabes“ of heating up the polity while his principal was away in Tanzania 'working for Nigeria'

The presidential spokesman said until 2027, President Tinubu, "an avowed democrat", remains undistracted and unperturbed

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections, President Bola Tinubu on Saturday night, January 1, said "the clouds are beginning to clear".

In a statement by one of his spokespersons, Sunday Dare, Tinubu urged Nigerians to begin their scrutiny early and "choose between political hecklers and real progressives".

The statement asked anti-Tinubu elements who 'want to test their popularity' with Nigerians to "wait for the next election" in 2027.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

"While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria was away in far away Dar es Salaam, capital of Tanzania, his political opponents, detractors, opposition elements, psuedo-friends unfolded their Machiavellian inclinations.

"Indeed, while the President was seeking solutions to Nigerias' energy problems in Dar es Salaam, some “wannabes“ were heating up the polity.

"Expectedly, it was a gathering convened to further spread ill-will. Nothing new came out of the gathering different from the opposition script we are used to. A few of the participants went overboard in their vitriol, fanning the embers for adopting undemocratic actions.

"These political gladiators have antecedents that are well known. We urge Nigerians to begin their scrutiny early. And choose between political hecklers and real progressives. The clouds are beginning to clear. The stage sets soon. The combat begins.

"Until then, President Tinubu, an avowed democrat, remains undistracted and unperturbed. The fight is ahead. Not now. The only conversation he wants to have now is how to improve the lives of Nigerian citizens and constructive discourse on building a resilient economy."

Dare concluded:

“This is 2025. Not 2027. Let those who want to test their popularity with Nigerians wait for the next election. President Tinubu is fully focused on providing the leadership that will transform our country.”

Tinubu's worry about his knee

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bisi Akande, a former national chairman of the ruling APC, has said President Tinubu complained about his knee (arthritis) prior to the 2023 general elections.

Akande opened up on the conversation he had with President Tinubu in the buildup to the 2023 election.

