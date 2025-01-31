Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - Afenifere Youth Coalition has lambasted SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, for attacking the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and other Yoruba public office holders.

The group said Sowore was on a mission to destroy President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government.

Afenifere Youth Coalition says Omoyele Sowore's attack on IGP Egbetokun was part of his agenda to destabilize President Bola Tinubu's administration. Photo credit: Afenifere Youth Coalition

Source: UGC

The coordinator of the group, Adebayo Salami, stated this while speaking at a press conference in Lagos, on Friday, January 31, 2025.

Salami said Sowore's attack on IGP Egbetokun is part of the larger agenda to destabilize Tinubu’s administration.

The group said Sowore is set on a relentless campaign of calumny against Egbetokun and other Yoruba public officeholders.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, Salami said:

"His attack on the IGP is not just a random act of provocation; it is part of his larger agenda to destabilize the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"This is unacceptable, and as Yoruba youths committed to the peace and progress of our land, we refuse to sit idly by while such reckless behavior continues unchecked.”

The leader of the group added that:

"Moreover, he is nothing but a bitter loser who has failed repeatedly at the polls and now seeks relevance by attacking those in government.”

Salami said Sowore chose the path of malicious falsehoods, cyberbullying, and outright defamation rather than engaging in constructive opposition

"Undoubtedly, his actions show that he is more interested in anarchy than governance. His threats to bring down President Tinubu’s government are not just reckless but also a clear indication of his anti-democratic tendencies."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng