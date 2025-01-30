Bisi Akande, a former governor of Osun state, has unpacked the political intrigues and behind-the-scenes manoeuvres that shaped the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's president

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, is serving as the 16th and current president of Nigeria since 2023

Pa Akande shared that President Tinubu has rheumatoid arthritis—a disease that has no cure

Osogbo, Osun state - Bisi Akande, a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Bola Tinubu complained about his knee (arthritis) prior to the 2023 general elections.

Speaking in a recent interview with broadcaster Edmund Obilo, monitored by Legit.ng, Akande opened up on the conversation he had with President Tinubu in the buildup to the 2023 election.

The erstwhile Osun state governor said:

"Tinubu said Baba (Akande), you said I should run (for the presidency), what about this my leg?

"You know he (Tinubu) is having a bad leg, arthritis. I said 'go and do it, there is still time'. You heal in six months and you start walking again, and he went to fix it."

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu underwent surgery on his right knee in London, United Kingdom (UK) in 2021. The former Lagos state governor returned to Nigeria in October of that year after weeks abroad during which he underwent surgery for arthritis as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy.

Tinubu spent several weeks abroad, including at a London home owned by ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, his protégé.

While staying in the house, Tinubu hosted several guests including then-President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Gbajabiamila, who was the speaker of the house of representatives at the time.

