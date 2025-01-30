'What Tinubu Told Me About His Health Before He Ran for Presidency,' Bisi Akande Speaks
- Bisi Akande, a former governor of Osun state, has unpacked the political intrigues and behind-the-scenes manoeuvres that shaped the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's president
- Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos state, is serving as the 16th and current president of Nigeria since 2023
- Pa Akande shared that President Tinubu has rheumatoid arthritis—a disease that has no cure
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.
Osogbo, Osun state - Bisi Akande, a former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said President Bola Tinubu complained about his knee (arthritis) prior to the 2023 general elections.
Speaking in a recent interview with broadcaster Edmund Obilo, monitored by Legit.ng, Akande opened up on the conversation he had with President Tinubu in the buildup to the 2023 election.
The erstwhile Osun state governor said:
"Tinubu said Baba (Akande), you said I should run (for the presidency), what about this my leg?
"You know he (Tinubu) is having a bad leg, arthritis. I said 'go and do it, there is still time'. You heal in six months and you start walking again, and he went to fix it."
Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu underwent surgery on his right knee in London, United Kingdom (UK) in 2021. The former Lagos state governor returned to Nigeria in October of that year after weeks abroad during which he underwent surgery for arthritis as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy.
Tinubu spent several weeks abroad, including at a London home owned by ex-governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun, his protégé.
While staying in the house, Tinubu hosted several guests including then-President Muhammadu Buhari and Femi Gbajabiamila, who was the speaker of the house of representatives at the time.
Akande unveils Tinubu's path to presidency
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akande said President Tinubu was encouraged to run for the presidency in 2023 because of the alleged agitation by Yoruba people for the topmost Nigerian seat.
Akande said before 2020, Tinubu had no presidential ambition—a contrast to the ex-Lagos governor's assertion in 2022 that it is his lifelong ambition to become president.
