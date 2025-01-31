Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Okigwe, Imo State - Unknown gunmen have kidnapped the chairman of Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC), Prof. George Nwabuko Chima in Okigwe, Imo State.

The ABSIEC boss was abducted by four gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at his residence on Friday, January 31, 2025.

ABSIEC Chairman, Prof. George Chima, was abducted at his residence in Okigwe, Imo state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

As reported by Leadership, the ABSIEC Chairman was reportedly kidnapped while hosting some lecturers from the Abia State University, Uturu in his Okigwe residence.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed Chima’s house, and harassed his visitors before whisking him away to an unknown destination.

It was gathered that the gunmen snatched a passing vehicle carrying wood after they failed to use the ABSIEC Chairman's car which was being washed by his driver.

The state Police spokesperson, DSP Henry Okoye, disclosed that the police Command has commenced investigations.

“Yes, we are aware of the kidnap of the Prof and we have commenced investigations. As I speak to you now, the Commissioner of Police, Aboki Danjuma personally led the police to Okigwe and we will catch them,”

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, inaugurated Chima as ABSIEC chairman on the 5th September, 2024.

Prof. G.N. Chima became a Professor in 2011 and delivered the 37th inaugural lecture of Abia State University (ABSU) in April,2018.

The ABSIEC Chairman has to credit over one hundred and ten (110) published works in International Journals, books (including edited books).

He also served as the Financial Secretary of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Abia State University Union, before been elected as the Chairman of ASUU- ASUU in 2008- 2011.

He is a former President of Okigwe Rotary Club (2009-2010) and an elder of the United Evangelical Church (UEC) (Formerly Qua Ibo Church).

