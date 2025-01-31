Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Friday, January 31, appointed Abba Abubakar Aliyu as the substantive managing director (MD) of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

According to presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, the appointment, effective from Thursday, January 23, 2025, is for an initial term of four years.

Legit.ng understands that until his appointment, Aliyu has been acting as the agency's managing director since March 2024.

Who is Abba Aliyu?

Aliyu has over 20 years of experience in energy and organisational development in the private and public sectors. He has played key leadership roles in the on-grid and off-grid power sectors, as well as the water resources and transportation sectors of Nigeria's economy.

Previously, he was head of the Project Management Unit at the Nigeria Electrification Project; general manager (GM) of Corporate Services, Projects, and Research, and Deputy general manager at Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET).

Expectation from Tinubu

President Tinubu anticipates that Aliyu will leverage his extensive expertise to further the REA's mission of providing rural communities with reliable electric power.

The Nigerian leader also expects the new REA boss to contribute to his administration's 'Renewed Hope' agenda on sustainable energy and power.

Tinubu makes 41 board appointments, 3 others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu announced the appointment of 42 board chairpersons at different federal government agencies and parastatal.

The president also appointed a secretary to the board of the Immigration, Prison Services and Civil Defence.

According to a statement by Onanuga, President Tinubu also approved the appointment of a new managing director for the Nigerian Railway Corporation and director-general for the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI).

