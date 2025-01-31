Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

The Association of Arewa Yoruba Youths (AAYY) has supported the rumored Lagos state governorship ambition of Seyi, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The group said Seyi has the constitutional right like any Nigerian citizen to contest any elective position in Nigeria.

Arewa Yoruba Youths say Seyi Tinubu should be encouraged to be Lagos governor regardless of his family background. Photo credit: @STinubu

The group’s National Coordinator, Ambassador Lawal Hussein Taiye, made this known In a statement issued on Friday, January 31, 2025, Vanguard reports.

Lawal said Seyi Tinubu is eligible to seek public office and It’s not a crime if he wants to be the governor of Lagos state.

“It’s not a crime; he is constitutionally qualified to aspire for any elective position like any other Nigerian citizen,”

The AAYY leader said qualified individuals should be encouraged to contribute to national development, regardless of their family background.

Lawal compared the situation to with political families like the Saraki’s in Kwara state and citing the Bush family in the United States.

Drawing parallels with political families in other democracies, he said:

“President George H.W. Bush served as the 41st President, and his son, George W. Bush, became the 43rd President. Additionally, two of President Bush’s sons served as governors of Florida and Texas without controversy. Similarly, in Nigeria, Senator Bukola Saraki served as governor of Kwara State from 2003 to 2011, while his sister, Gbemisola Saraki, served as a senator during the same period,”

Middle Belt group sets 2027 agenda for Seyi Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos branch of the Middle Belt youths endorsed Seyi Tinubu for the 2027 Lagos governorship election.

The group praised Seyi Tinubu for his detribalized nature and ability to unite diverse groups.

The Middle Belt youths also highlighted Seyi's contributions to youth empowerment and national integration.

