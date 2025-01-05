Hon. Rachael Averik, Special Assistant to the Kaduna Governor, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Sanga Local Government Area

Averik was returning from a visit to Arak Chiefdom, where she attended a condolence event and commissioned a hospital aimed at improving regional healthcare access

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation and renewed calls for heightened security measures in Kaduna State to address growing concerns over safety

In a shocking turn of events, Hon. Rachael Averik, the Special Assistant on Political Affairs to the Governor of Kaduna State, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Thursday, January 2.

The incident occurred between Tsauni Majidadi and Gani villages in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The quick response of her police personnel and driver ensured her safety, but both sustained gunshot injuries in the ensuing gun battle with the assailants, Leadership reported.

The aide’s visit to Arak Chiefdom was to honour a community leader and support development efforts in the area.

The hospital she helped commission was built by Alhaji Muhammad Umar Numbu to enhance healthcare access in the region.

The attack has sparked widespread condemnation, with many on social media expressing solidarity with Averik and calling for a swift investigation, Vanguard reported.

The incident highlights growing concerns over insecurity in parts of Kaduna State, with calls for improved measures to protect lives and property in the area.

