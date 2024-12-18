Governor Uba Sani reversed the revocation of two Kaduna properties seized from Gen. Sani Abacha's family in 2022 under Nasir El-Rufai’s administration

The Abacha family, through their lawyer Reuben Atabo (SAN), welcomed the decision, calling it a gesture of fairness and justice after a period of embarrassment

The properties were reinstated through KADGIS, with conditions requiring the family to settle all outstanding fees before finalizing ownership

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has reinstated ownership of two properties previously revoked from the family of late military leader Gen. Sani Abacha.

Legit.ng gathered that the properties, located at No. 9 Abakpa GRA and No. 1 Degel Road, Ungwan Rimi GRA, Kaduna, were seized in 2022 by the administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, citing breaches of occupancy terms under the Land Use Act.

Abacha family welcomes decision

The family’s lawyer, Reuben Atabo (SAN), confirmed the reinstatement on Tuesday, December 17, calling it a significant development, The Punch reported.

“The revocation caused embarrassment to the Abacha family, leading to legal action. We welcome this gesture of fairness and justice by Governor Sani,” he said.

Official conditions for reinstatement

In letters dated December 10, 2024, issued through the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS), Governor Sani directed the Abacha family to settle outstanding fees as a condition for the reinstatement, The Cable reported.

One letter, signed by Mustapha Haruna on behalf of the Director General of KADGIS, stated,

“His Excellency has reinstated the title under the powers conferred on him by the Land Use Act, subject to strict settlement of all outstanding charges.”

The reinstatement marks a departure from El-Rufai’s administration, which cited “various contraventions” as the basis for the revocation.

The Abacha family expressed relief and gratitude, noting the importance of justice in governance.

