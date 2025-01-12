Membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia state chapter, has risen with the addition of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and industrialist, Kelvin Jumbo Onumah

Speaking after Onumah's official reception, Kingsley Ononogbu, the chairman of APC in Abia state, appreciated the “influx of notable members of other parties into the APC since after the 2023 general election”

Legit.ng reports that in the southeast, the APC presently controls two (Imo and Ebonyi) out of the five states in the region

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Umuahia, Abia state - Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia North, has received over 8,000 people who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), from other political parties.

As reported by The Sun, Kalu expressed joy with the development.

Senator Orji Kalu delighted to receive thousands of defectors in Abia state. Photo credit: @OUKtweets

Source: Twitter

Speaking on Friday, January 10, while receiving the defectors led by Patrick Ikechi Anya and Kelvin Jumbo Onumah, Kalu expressed his satisfaction with the mass defection even though the party is not in power in Abia state presently.

The former governor said:

“Onuma has no doubt been a successful businessman who has touched so many lives as a private citizen and I think there is nobody who would not support him as he is joining APC.

“We must be in government to help our people the more and that will be done through the APC which is a great party and the largest party in Africa.”

Kalu urged the new entrants to endeavour to bring new members to the fold so that the party will win the 2027 governorship election in the state.

2027: APC chair optimistic

Meanwhile, Kingsley Ononogbu, the chairman of APC in the state, vowed that the party would take over the leadership of Abia in 2027. The APC leader promised that his party would provide more dividends of democracy for Abia people.

Ononogbu noted that the APC is now more united and prepared to rule the state in 2027. Against that backdrop, Ononogbu lauded Senator Kalu.

APC's flag and broom were subsequently presented to Onumah and other defectors.

In his speech, Onumah said that he joined the APC to attract development to his people of Arochukwu/Ohafia federal constituency as well as Abia North at large and also to add value to the APC.

Other chieftains of APC who spoke at the event included Obasi Uba, Patrick Anya, Emma Nwosu, Ogboso Ojisi, Uche Ogboso, Mrs. Nnenna Obewu Onwuka, among others. They all promised to galvanise support in their respective areas to ensure APC wins Abia state in the 2027 general elections.

2027: Top PDP governors may defect to APC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some governors who are members of Nigeria’s main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), may defect to the ruling APC.

The chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, is alleged to be involved in the wooing of the governors as part of moves to enlarge the coast of his party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng