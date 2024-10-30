The APC has gained an additional seat in the House of Representatives following the defection of Abubakar Gumi from the PDP

Despite objections from PDP Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, the defection was successful, with APC members applauding

Gumi's move comes shortly after his appointment as Chairman of the House Committee on the North-West Development Commission

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has secured an additional seat in the House of Representatives following the defection of Abubakar Gumi from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas announced the news during the plenary session on Wednesday, reading Gumi’s defection letter on the House floor.

PDP member joins APC

Gumi, who represents the Gummi/Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, cited the ongoing crisis within the PDP ranks in his constituency as the reason for his departure.

"The Honourable member stated that there are two PDP Chairmen in his constituency, adding to the internal and external crisis within the party in his State. The party lacks structure in the State," explained Speaker Abbas.

However, Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, citing a constitutional point of order, reminded the Speaker of the need to address the defection in line with the Nigerian constitution.

"Mr Speaker, I am speaking under a constitutional point of order. You are aware that when a member leaves his political party, the rules are clear. There is a time to do the right thing, and that time has come. You swore to uphold the constitution of this country," Chinda stated.

Despite Chinda's objections, Gumi’s defection proceeded successfully, with APC members standing in applause.

The defection comes just two weeks after Gumi’s appointment as Chairman of the House Committee on the North-West Development Commission.

NNPP members reject party, join APC

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that hundreds of members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This was disclosed by the deputy president of the Nigerian Senate, Barau Jibrin, via his social media X handle.

Jibrin received the defectors at the National Assembly, where they expressed their commitment to the party.

