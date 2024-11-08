Former PDP House of Representatives member from Zamfara state, Kabiru Classic, has dumped the PDP for the APC in the northwest state

The former PDP leader announced the defection with the umbrella party's structure in the Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency, where he represented between 2019 and 2023

Classic, who joined the APC from PDP with one LG PDP chair and 11 ward chairmen, alleged that there was no justice and fairness in the party he dumped

Former House of Representatives member Kabiru Classic has defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC). Classic represented Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency from 2019-2023. He cited the lack of justice and fairness in Zamfara's PDP chapter as his reason for defecting.

Classic's defection includes the PDP structure in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, comprising the LG PDP Chairman and 10 out of 11 PDP Ward Chairmen.

The former federal lawmaker said:

“I am defecting with All PDP structures in Talata Mafara Local Government Area, including the Local Government EXCO of the PDP and the 10 out of 11 Ward Chairmen of the PDP."

How APC welcomed defecting PDP ex-lawmaker

According to Channels TV, Zamfara APC Chairman Alhaji Tukur Danfulani welcomed Classic, describing his defection as a significant development. Danfulani assured Classic and other defectors of fair treatment within the APC.

Chairman of Senator Yari's Political Organization, Alhaji Lawal M Liman, praised Classic's decision to join the APC, emphasizing its manifesto to advance Zamfara and Nigeria. This defection follows another recent switch by Federal Lawmaker Suleiman Gummi from PDP to APC.

After the 2023 general election, the PDP has been experiencing internal crises in many states and at the national level. At the national level, the battle for the party's structure had been between the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, FCT minister Nyesom Wike and Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the PDP governors' forum and Bauchi state governor.

Atiku, Wike absent at PDP event

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP had inaugurated its Board of Governors and disclosed a roadmap for the People's Democratic Institute.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his harsh rival, Nyesom Wike, were conspicuously absent from the event in Abuja on Thursday, November 7.

Also, Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed and acting national chairman Umar Damagum, who were also in the middle of the PDP crisis, were not present at the event.

