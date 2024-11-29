Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Awka, Anambra state - A former minister of aviation, Osita Chidoka, on Friday, November 29, announced his resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP — Nigeria’s main opposition party — has been rocked by a crisis that started in 2022.

Chidoka who disclosed his exit from the PDP during an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today' programme on Friday, November 29, monitored by Legit.ng, said he is leaving politics to focus on his non-profit organisation (NGO), Athena Centre. According to him, his next adventure will enable him to join hands with other Nigerians who are interested in reforming the political system in the country.

Chidoka, an ally of former vice-president Atiku Abubakar, said:

“Earlier today, I sent a letter to my ward in Anambra state resigning officially from the PDP. I am leaving the PDP, I am leaving politics for some time, I am focusing on the Athena Centre.

“I will work in concert with other Nigerians who want us to reform the political system to bring evidence-based governance and to support it. So, effective today, I am no longer a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Chidoka was Nigeria's aviation minister under President Goodluck Jonathan and also served as Corps Marshal and chief executive of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) under President Olusegun Obasanjo.

In 2017, Osita ran for governor of Anambra state, as a member of the United Progressive Party, but lost to Willie Obiano of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Chidoka is a longtime member of the PDP.

