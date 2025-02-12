The governor of Niger state Umaru Bago has been heavily criticised for giving top appointments to ruling party chieftains, excluding PDP members

A prominent activist in the state, Yahaya Mohammed-Usman condemned the appointments and made suggestion sto Bago

Interestingly, the PDP, in a statement signed by Yahaya Ability, State Vice Chairman and Zonal Chairman, Niger North Senatorial District, rejected the appointment

Governor Umar Bago of Niger’s appointment of a former state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Jibrin Imam, as chairman of the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission, has sparked a fresh debate in the polity.

PDP react as Niger Governor Bago appoints ex-APC chairman, other party chieftains. Photo credit: Umar Bago

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Nigerian, the governor, also appointed a former APC state secretary, M.A. Liman; former Commissioner Amina Guar; and other chieftains of the ruling party as permanent commissioners of the commission.

The only non-partisan member of the commission is Yahaya Idris Abara who until his new appointment was a staff of the NSIEC.

The appointments were confirmed in a statement by the governor's chief press secretary, Bologi Ibrahim.

Activist reacts as Gov Bago appoints ex-APC chairman

Reacting, a prominent activist in the state, Yahaya Mohammed-Usman, in a post on his Facebook page, urged the governor to quickly review the list to avoid any litigation in future.

Mr Usman said:

“If anything happens, LGA allocations will be affected and will jeopardise your projects. A stitch in time.”

PDP condemns appointment

Reacting, the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) rejected the appointment in a statement signed by Yahaya Ability, State Vice Chairman and Zonal Chairman, Niger North Senatorial District.

He questioned the governor’s decision, saying, “Why is your own different, imposing your will on the people without carrying everyone along?”

Also, a member of the PDP, Malami Abdullahi, said the governor has always been rigid in his appointments and failed to reverse any of his appointments over public outcry.

Mr Abdullahi, however, said despite the pressures from the NLC, Mr Bago refused to bow.

“I have observed that if Gov. Bago takes any decisions or makes appointments, no matter the opposition, he won’t reverse it.

“I believe he would use the same strategy to silence opposition parties on this latest appointment”, Mr Abdullahi said.

