The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Lateef Fagbemi and ex-AGF Abubakar Malami visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state

The visit by Malami, who served under Buhari’s administration, has further raised speculation about the political dynamics in the north

Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s former aide, shared photos of the development and this has sparked fresh reactions from Nigerians

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state, on Thursday, January 9.

Tinubu’s minister Fagbemi and ex-AGF Malami visit Buhari in his home state. Photo credit: @BashirAhmaad

Source: Twitter

Bashir Ahmad, a former special assistant on digital communications to Buhari, made this known in a post, accompanied by photos, shared on his X page.

From the photos shared, Legit.ng also confirmed that Abubakar Malami (SAN), the former Minister for Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), who served in Buhari's government, also visited the former president.

Malami is Buhari’s son-in-law; having married Buhari’s daughter, Nana Hadiza, in 2022.

Sharing the photos, Bashir Ahmad tweeted:

"Today in Daura!"

Legit.ng understands that Buhari, after completing his tenure in May 2023, retired to Daura, his hometown, where he occasionally meets with political allies.

However, the Thursday visit has fuelled speculations among Nigerians, though the agenda was not made known.

Nigerians react as Tinubu's minister, AGF visits Buhari

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of Bashir Ahmad's page on X to drop different opinions.

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below

@Farukillo tweeted:

"Something is cooking. Baba is settling matters."

@mr__topson tweeted:

"The man on right brought pains and sufferings upon Nigerians."

@zhigammy_pr tweeted:

"Baba is now a consultant."

@Goldman45274355 tweeted:

"Always celebrating failures."

@Mlawal69 tweeted:

"This is about an issue from the last administration escalating to this. Buhari is giving a clarity to the current AG while trying to protect the former."

@toheebolaide05 tweeted:

"The day Malami married Buhari's daughter, I know what he's trying to cover."

@sufiyanulawal18 tweeted:

"And so what? Useless man."

@olusegini tweeted:

"This looks like wahala is brewing."

Read more about Buhari, Tinubu's AGF here:

Jonathan greets Buhari at 82

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that former president Goodluck Jonathan extended a heartfelt message to Buhari on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

In his message, Jonathan acknowledged Buhari’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity and contributions to the nation's development.

Jonathan also hailed Buhari for his exemplary leadership style and wished him good health and wisdom in the years to come.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng