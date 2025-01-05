Nigerian gospel artiste and pastor, Nathaniel Bassey, is set to minister at the presidential inaugural prayer breakfast of the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump

Bassey took to his Instagram account on Saturday, January 4, 2025, in a post announcing his performance at the presidential inaugural prayer breakfast of Trump

Legit.ng gathered that the event has been scheduled to take place on January 20, 2025, in the popular city of Washington DC

Washington DC, USA - Popular Nigerian gospel artiste, Nathaniel Bassey, has been invited to minister at the presidential inaugural prayer breakfast of the incoming United States (US) president, Donald Trump.

Legit.ng reports that the event has been slated for Monday, January 20, 2025, in Washington, DC.

Photo credit: Donald J. Trump

Nathaniel Bassey joins Donald Trump’s inaugural event

The event, a non-political and non-governmental gathering, will be staged before Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

On his verified Instagram page on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Bassey confirmed his participation.

He wrote:

“Let’s raise a sound in America. And let the King of Glory come in. See you. 20th January, 2025.”

Furthermore, in the post, Bassey shared more details about the event, explaining thus:

“The Presidential Prayer Breakfast is a non-official and non-governmental event. It is a faith-based platform where intercessory prayers and worship are offered to God on behalf of the office of the president and the government of the nation."

Legit.ng reports that Trump, 78, is set to enter the White House for the second time after the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025.

The US President-elect's inauguration ceremony will be held at the US Capitol building in Washington, DC. It will coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday celebrating the civil rights leader's legacy.

