Barrister Solomon Dalung has said the Muhammadu Buhari government "was not a reflection of the stakeholders who brought it into office"

Speaking in a new interview, Dalung said "a power cult" seemingly hijacked at the federal level

Dalung, who headed the ministry of youth and sports during ex-president Muhammadu Buhari's first term, lamented that "the way the APC has managed governance in Nigeria is worrisome"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering elections, politics and governance.

FCT, Abuja - Former minister of youth and sports development, Barr. Solomon Dalung, on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, said former President Muhammadu Buhari was a stranger in his own government.

Dalung claimed the Buhari government was run jointly by the current president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, adding that Tinubu "nominated about five ministers.''

Legit.ng reports that Buhari is a retired Nigerian Army major general who served as the president of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023. Before that time, he was the country's military head of state from December 31, 1983, to August 27, 1985, after taking power from the Shehu Shagari civilian government in a military coup d'etat.

Messrs Buhari and Tinubu are members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' programme, monitored by Legit.ng, Dalung said:

"That government of Buhari was even run jointly by the current president because he nominated about five ministers in that government and he nominated even the vice president."

Source: Legit.ng