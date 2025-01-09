Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in a closed-door meeting with the visiting Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E Yi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Chinese minister is in Nigeria on a two-day working visit.

Yi is in Nigeria on a two-day working visit. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Zhao-Pool

Source: Getty Images

Yi is a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

The special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, Olusegun Dada, disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Dada shared videos of the Chinese minister having a meeting with Tinubu and some of his cabinet members at the State House, Abuja, the nation's capital.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience, H.E Yi of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at the State House, Abuja”

Nigerians react as Tinubu receives China’s FM, Yi

Depegan of Lagos 🇳🇬🇺🇸 @Mautiin01

"God bless 🇳🇬"

TJ COOL ❤️@AdelabuMustaph2

"Welcome to the Villa"

Joel Afolayan @InspireAA

"God Bless President Bola Tinubu

"God Bless Federal Republic of Nigeria"

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart and members of his delegation at the ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja.

The meeting aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and China, with a focus on cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, health, technology, and infrastructure development.

In his remarks, Tuggar highlighted some gains of President Tinubu’s recent visit to China.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng