JUST IN: Tinubu in Closed-Door Meeting With China’s FM, Yi, Videos Emerge
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in a closed-door meeting with the visiting Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E Yi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Chinese minister is in Nigeria on a two-day working visit.
Yi is a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.
The special assistant to President Tinubu on social media, Olusegun Dada, disclosed this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday, January 9, 2025.
Dada shared videos of the Chinese minister having a meeting with Tinubu and some of his cabinet members at the State House, Abuja, the nation's capital.
“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience, H.E Yi of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China at the State House, Abuja”
Nigerians react as Tinubu receives China’s FM, Yi
Legit.ng earlier reported that the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart and members of his delegation at the ministry of foreign affairs in Abuja.
The meeting aims to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and China, with a focus on cooperation in key sectors such as trade, investment, health, technology, and infrastructure development.
In his remarks, Tuggar highlighted some gains of President Tinubu’s recent visit to China.
Source: Legit.ng
