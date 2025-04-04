A young lady who got divorced said she’d not advise other women to leave their abusive marriages

She shared her experience when she decided to leave her marriage, as she shared why she’d not advise another to do the same

Those who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s divorce experience, sparking mixed reactions

A young lady who left her marriage, Na'ima Hudu, said she’d not advise other women to leave their husbands because of maltreatment

She said that even if she saw a woman with broken eyes and lips, she’d never tell the woman to leave her marriage.

Divorced lady shares why she's never advise women to leave their abusive marriages.

Source: Facebook

On her Facebook page, she explained why she’d not give such advice because it was a decision for the woman to take.

Her Facebook post read:

“I'm a young divorced lady. However, no matter the complains, maltreatment you get from your spouse, know that I will be the last person to ever advice you leave your marriage. Wallahi, even if you're my sister, i come to your house and meet her with broken eyes and lips, I will never ask you to leave your husband as it is your sole decision to make and not mine.

“I made my own decision by leaving, damned all consequences, ready to face the challenges and cared less about what people would say. No be mouth them dey tell blind man say rain dey fall.”

Divorced lady shares why she's never advise women to leave their abusive marriages.

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail divorced lady’s post

Muhammad Isah said:

"You're beautiful but you should go and seek your husband in the community not platforms."

Nerjaatoh Ismaeel said:

"I love encouraging words no matter what little they are, and I get alot when ever I read your posts thank u , may God bless."

Zaynerb Bayero Aliyu

"Apt. The advice I never gave and will never. I made my decision, they should make theirs."

Omar H Gidado

"If you faced trouble in your past marriage it's not mean all others are facing the same, no matter what a woman is a woman and man is a man and there must be a leader and followers that's it. Mrs feminist."

Kabiru Ismail said:

"You already take your decision and what is the point for coming in to Facebook and telling us, did we ask? What is the aims ? What do you wanna teach? Useless post! We have to fine something important to post please."

Babalola Taoreed said:

"Well, Sister Na'ima, as far as I am concerned, I won't hesitate to advise those in toxic relationships - both male & female, to "run o!"

Lady remarries after losing first husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman who remarried as a young widow opened up about her life experiences in a Facebook post.

She shared how she lost her 1st husband when she was young and pregnant, motivating others with her post.

Many who came across her inspiring story hailed her for her strength and encouraged her to do more.

Source: Legit.ng