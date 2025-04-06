A Nigerian lady said the first major money she made in life came from operating a Point of Sale center where she gave cash to people

According to the lady, she became a POS agent in 2020, and she used it to make her first million before she stopped the business

However, she said before stopping, she had already used the POS business to make at least N5 million within the first two years

A Nigerian lady has opened up about how much money she made when she was in the POS business.

She said she entered the business in which agents source for cash and give to people at a fee.

Oriaku said she did the POS business for two years. Photo credit: X/Oriaku and Getty Images/ seksan Mongkhonkhamsao and Joseph Egabor.

In a post she made on the microblogging platform X, the lady said she became a POS agent in 2020.

According to Oriaku, it was the POS business that gave her her first N1 million in 2020.

She stayed in the business for two years before quitting. However, she said she was able to make N5 million within the period under review.

She said:

"Life so private, a lot of people didn’t know I did POS for 2 years until I started this current business I’m doing. I did make mad money doing POS though, gave me my first 1 million."

The lady said POS business gave her her first million. Photo credit: Getty Images/andriano_cz.

Some people who saw her post were surprised, and they said they did not know there was profit in the POS business.

Oriaku responded in the comment section, noting that she made N250k or more in some months.

She said:

"Mad profit. I made 5 million + in that time frame. On a bad month, 250k-300..on a good month 300-400k."

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares how much she made in POS business

@Shadyqueen121 said:

"Pls, can you put me through. Does location matter? And what does one need to start the business."

@thisizdreddyy said:

"Currently, I dey run am since late last year. my sales girl no bring income.. let me say, I made 0% profit, seeing 1,500-2k is not good.. I will end soon, people don plenty for the business and it’s not even moving like before!"

@iamMhzFlourish said:

"This is very interesting... Were you actively doing the POS or you outsource the work part? And please how do you think one can start...please let me know if I can send a Dm?"

@MamaMosesPikin said:

"I just closed for POS shop and made roughly 50k in profit today. Location really matters to thrive in the biz."

@emeka_ezra said:

"I know you were working on something when you began dodging drama on here. I'm proud of you."

@Ebyskito said:

"POS business is so lucrative. Unfortunately, people see those doing it as less. There's money there like mad."

