Awka, Anambra state - Paul Chukwuma, a key governorship aspirant on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform in Anambra state, has resigned from the party and withdrawn from the upcoming governorship primary scheduled for April 5, 2025.

Paul Chukwuma, who was a governorship aspirant for the APC in Anambra state, has chosen to resign from the party.

In a resignation letter addressed to the APC chairman of Ward 2, Umueri, in Anambra East LGA, Chukwuma did not provide specifics on why he decided to leave the party.

However, he reaffirmed his commitment to the progressive ideals of the APC and President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, The Cable reported.

“I write to formally tender my resignation as a card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress.

“Rest assured of my support to our shared progressive ideas as I will devote more time to pursuing the realisation of a safe and prosperous Anambra State of our dream," ” the letter read.

Chukwuma becomes second APC aspirant to withdraw

Chukwuma’s decision to withdraw follows that of Chukwuma Umeoji, a former member of the House of Representatives, who also announced his withdrawal on Friday.

Umeoji cited the need for extensive consultations with his supporters across the state.

With both aspirants exiting the race, the APC’s governorship contest in Anambra State now sees a reduced field, Vanguard reported

The remaining aspirants are Nicholas Ukachukwu, a former federal lawmaker; Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2021 governorship election; Obiora Okonkwo, Johnbosco Onunkwo, and Edozie Madu.

APC’s indirect primary process

Paul Chukwuma, running for governor on the APC ticket in Anambra, has opted to resign from the party.

The APC had initially cleared seven aspirants to participate in the primary, but with Chukwuma and Umeoji withdrawing, the race continues with the remaining candidates, Vanguard reported.

The party has opted for an indirect primary method to select its flagbearer, which the national secretary, Ajibola Basiru, stated was designed to ensure a more inclusive and streamlined process.

INEC sets date for Anambra governorship election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has set the Anambra governorship election for November 8, 2025.

As the primary date approaches, political observers in the state will be watching closely for any further developments in the APC race.

El-Rufai dumps APC for SDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in a bold move that has sent shockwaves across Nigeria’s political landscape, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has officially resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The former Kaduna state governor made his decision known via Facebook on Monday, March 10.

