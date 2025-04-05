A young Nigerian man has sparked mixed reactions online after mentioning his 'biggest flex' about his girlfriend

In a video posted on Instagram, he showed off his beautiful partner and bragged that she was inaccessible to any other man

Social media users who came across his post on the app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man's boastful claim about his girlfriend sparked a heated debate online, with netizens expressing different views on his statement.

The man's declaration was made in a video posted on Instagram, where he proudly showed off his partner.

Man says girlfriend is inaccessible to other men

Identified as @unclesick.k on Instagram, the man made a bold assertion about his girlfriend that was met with mixed reactions from users.

In his post, he expressed his pride in having a beautiful girlfriend who, according to him, was out of reach for other men.

"Having a pretty girlfriend who's inaccessible by any other man. My biggest flex," he said.

The video sparked a discussion in the comments about relationships, possession, and the concept of bragging rights.

While some users praised the man's confidence and affection for his partner, others criticised his statement, stating that he may not be right.

Reactions as man praises girlfriend's loyalty

Netizens stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the man's public declaration.

Samvail__ said:

"The other guys viewing this and shaking their heads with a smile on their faces."

Seraph_jr wrote:

"No hate but they can leave at anytime. Love her ofc but always be prepared for the unexpected."

Siphiwo190 said:

"How long you've been together? I want to tell you something."

Karenbage_ said:

"On top girl wey be like him mama ?? Okay o."

Lethu_s.m said:

"Keep her bro, this generation is doomed. She's rare."

Prodhex6 said:

"Stay humble my brother and keep her away from me to preserve your happiness."

Asomoneyofficial said:

"Qudus to you ( in Mc oluomo voice )."

Khaz.aaa_ said:

"Inaccessible? She live on the moon or sumn?"

Canny_bola said:

"Sha dey use all your resources dey keep relationship wey go still scatter."

No_im_stikes said:

"Better start saving for that gym subscription."

Wizjay_ said:

"As long as we have man thinking that other man are insecure for being careful and protective of their own we will never progress as a gender."

Officialgegeh wrote:

"Until them show you video evidence of your girl receiving better opueh before you will now cry and I know the last commmeny of a ozuor."

Kagiso_rsa_ reacted:

"Ehh them ladies been chopping our broers thanks for showing us that's it's still possible even in this f**d up generation!!! For all the broer's."

Waleola874 added:

"Na somebody ex. They play okay. Indomitable and egg won ma do. You go just cry taya."

Demetrius.tee added:

"Shall we tell him or should we wait until he becomes a motivational speaker?"

Watch the video here:

Man posts video of his beautiful-looking girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared a video showing how his girlfriend followed him to work and helped him.

In the video which made rounds on social media, the beautiful young lady was spotted at her boyfriend's workplace.

