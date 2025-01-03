The National Accountability Crusade Vanguard urges President Tinubu to reconsider Ogunjimi’s AGF appointment, citing concerns over his performance

NACV raises doubts about Ogunjimi’s qualifications, pointing to discrepancies in his academic history and alleged manipulation of promotional exams

NACV urges Tinubu to prioritize integrity and competence in selecting a permanent AGF to ensure effective fiscal reforms

The National Accountability Crusade Vanguard (NACV) has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reconsider the appointment of Dr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGF).

The group in a statement made available to Legit.ng cited concerns over his competence, qualifications, and track record.

Group raises allegations of incompetence, mismanagement

The statement signed by NACV Executive Director, Dr. Kamarudeen Salu, the group described Ogunjimi as “an opportunist and misfit for the office.”

Salu criticized Ogunjimi's tenure in public service, alleging a lack of meaningful contributions in roles such as Director of Funds at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“These roles under his leadership have been marked by monumental waste of public funds and goodwill. Ogunjimi has consistently failed to deliver on his mandates,” Salu stated.

Concerns of Babatunde's credentials emerge

The NACV further questioned Ogunjimi’s academic and professional qualifications, casting doubt on their legitimacy.

The group raised concerns over the timelines of his education, alleging discrepancies in his academic history.

“How could he have obtained a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy in 1990 and a Master’s in Accounting and Finance within the same disrupted educational system plagued by strikes and dislocations?” NACV asked.

Group on integrity and transparency concerns

The group also alleged that Ogunjimi failed to meet performance benchmarks during his career, accusing him of manipulating promotional examinations and lacking the trustworthiness necessary for the AGF role.

“Ogunjimi’s inability to demonstrate transparency and integrity makes him unfit to oversee the nation’s financial reforms. He cannot drive the fiscal reform agenda required by the Tinubu administration,” Salu asserted.

Calls for reassessment

NACV urged President Tinubu to prioritize competence and integrity in selecting a permanent AGF once the current officeholder, Sylvia Madein, retires.

“We unequivocally call on Mr. President to rethink Ogunjimi’s appointment and ensure that only capable and credible individuals are considered for such a critical position,” the statement concluded.

Northern youths reject Ogunjimi as acting AGoF

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Youths Integrity Network (AYIN), a socio-political group in Northern Nigeria, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the appointment of Mr. Shamseldeen Babatunde Ogunjimi as the Acting Accountant General of the Federation (AGoF).

The group accused the President of marginalizing other regions in favour of appointing individuals from his Yoruba ethnic group to strategic national positions.

