Former President Goodluck Jonathan has extended a heartfelt message to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 82nd birthday

In his message, Jonathan acknowledged Buhari’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity and contributions to the nation's development

Jonathan also hailed Buhari for his exemplary leadership style and wished him good health and wisdom in the years to come

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated ex-President Muhammadu Buhari on his 82nd birthday, wishing him love, good health, and peace of mind.

Jonathan greets Buhari at 82. Photo credit: Jonathan media office

Source: Facebook

Jonathan hails Buhari's contributions to nation building

Jonathan, in a goodwill message he signed, commended Buhari for his considerable contributions to the nation’s unity and development.

The former president reflected on Buhari’s leadership, recognizing the lasting impact of his presidency on Nigeria's development and unity.

He stated:

"On behalf of my family and myself, I wish to extend warmest felicitations to you on the occasion of your birthday. On this special day, I pray that God grants you good health, wisdom, and joy.

"I also seize this opportunity to acknowledge your commitment to the development and progress of our country."

Speaking further, Jonathan wished Jonathan prayed that the new year brings Buhari closer to his loved ones and that his birthday is filled with love and happiness.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, the elder statesman added:

“May this new year of life bring you closer to your loved ones and may your birthday be filled with love and happiness. Once again, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your birthday.”

