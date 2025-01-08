President Bola Tinubu's government's cabals have been adjudged to be more powerful than those of former President Muhammadu Buhari

According to Solomon Dalung, a former minister of youths and sports, Buhari allowed the cabals to gain control of his government, but they have limited political and administrative experience

Compared to Tinubu's cabals, Dalung maintained that the current cabals are more sophisticated, ambitious, well-educated, with a deep understanding of power and governance

Former Youth and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung has expressed concerns over the influence of powerful individuals surrounding President Bola Tinubu, describing them as a greater threat than the cabals that operated under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dalung, who served as a minister during Buhari's administration, noted that Buhari was somewhat disconnected from his government, allowing cabals to take control.

Why Tinubu's cabal are stronger than Buhari

Dalung drew a contrast between the dynamics of both administrations, highlighting that while Buhari's cabals were largely inexperienced and had limited political and administrative knowledge, Tinubu's inner circle consists of sophisticated, ambitious, and well-educated individuals with a deep understanding of power and governance.

This, according to Dalung, makes Tinubu's cabals more dangerous and capable of manipulating power, building barriers around the president, and restricting information flow. The former minister cited the capacity of Tinubu's cabals to control access to the president and stifle information, except that which they want to be shared.

Kind of cabals controlling Tinubu's government

Dalung, who spoke on Channels TV on Tuesday, January 7, emphasized that these individuals are "masters" of power dynamics, posing a significant threat to Tinubu's presidency. His comments come despite Tinubu's assertion in July 2024 that he is not beholden to any cabal or moneybag.

Dalung's remarks have sparked concerns about the potential impact of Tinubu's cabals on his administration. With their sophisticated understanding of power and governance, these individuals may wield significant influence over the president's decisions. As Dalung noted, this could lead to a presidency that is more susceptible to manipulation and control.

Debates on cabals in Nigeria's government

The debate surrounding the influence of cabals in Nigerian governance has been ongoing, with many calling for greater transparency and accountability in government. Dalung's comments have added fuel to this discussion, highlighting the need for vigilance and scrutiny of those who wield power behind the scenes.

The impact of cabals on Nigerian politics is far-reaching, with their influence evident in various aspects of governance. They have been known to control key appointments, manipulate electoral processes, and exert undue influence over the judiciary. This has resulted in a lack of accountability, as those in power are often more beholden to the cabals than to the people they serve.

