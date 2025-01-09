A prominent blogger and traditional religion devotee, Balogun Aaba (Odofin of Iseyin) has been arrested, allegedly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS)

Embattled Balogun Aaba was arrested for burning the Holy Qur’an, an act that created tension between idol worshippers and the Muslim community in Oyo state

Legit.ng recalls that in 2023, Balogun Aaba's co-traditionalist, Abdulazeez Adegbola, a.k.a Tani Olohun, was arrested and prosecuted for the same offence in a much-followed case

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ibadan, Oyo state - Security operatives in Oyo state have reportedly arrested a prominent traditional worshipper, Balogun Aaba, for burning a copy of the Holy Qur'an.

Legit.ng reports that Balogun Aaba operates the Facebook page, Oro Yoruba TV.

Traditionalists' latest Quran burning sparks outrage among Muslims. Photo credits: Balogun Aaba, Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng learnt that a group of Muslims petitioned security personnel who acted and arrested the blogger/idol worshipper. The video which got Balogun Aaba, a former Christian, into trouble was published on Oro Yoruba Tv on Monday, December 23, 2024.

Watch the viral video below:

A popular idolater, Abdulazeez Adegbola, commonly called Tani Olohun, confirmed the development on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

Speaking in a video on his known Facebook page, Tani Olohun said:

"'Alfas' have been threatening to arrest him for about two weeks now. DSS operatives have picked him up today (Wednesday, January 8), and he has been transferred to Eleyele in Ibadan.

"Yoruba people around the world, come to our aid. Isese people are seriously being cheated. Oro Yoruba has been arrested; he is presently in Eleyele (the Oyo state police headquarters)."

He continued:

"Many people do not know why he was picked, but I will tell you now because I have said it in the past already too.

"Oro Yoruba and a Muslim were involved in a disagreement online; the person dared him to burn the Qur'an. Oro Yoruba then told him that I, Tani Olohun, once burnt the Quran. The person disagreed and said he would turn into a monkey if he (Balogun Aaba) tried it. You know that is how they (Muslims) frustrated me too during the time of my ordeal with them."

Watch Tani Olohun's video below:

Meanwhile, efforts to speak with Osifeso Adewale, Oyo police spokesperson, to get comments on the matter, were unsuccessful.

Read more Oyo news:

Tani Olohun says he ignorantly burnt Quran

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tani Olohun made a plea to the Muslim community in Nigeria's southwest region.

The traditionalist asked Muslims to forgive him for burning the Qur'an and defaming some Muslim personalities in Kwara state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng