President Tinubu has expressed shock over the death of Ondo SSG Temitayo Oluwatuyi, who passed away on Saturday

In a statement, President Tinubu praised Oluwatuyi’s dedication to public service, acknowledging his role in the advancement of Ondo state and his notable service as SSG under Governors Rotimi Akeredolu and Lucky Aiyedatiwa

Oluwatuyi, popularly known as ‘Tukana’, died on Saturday following complications from a road accident

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the death of Temitayo Oluwatuyi, the secretary to the state government (SSG), Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Legit.ng reported that Oluwatuyi, popularly known as Tuykana, died on Saturday, January 4, at an undisclosed hospital, where he was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a car accident weeks ago.

When did Governor Aiyedatiwa appointed Oluwatuyi

Oluwatuyi was appointed as the Secretary to the Ondo state government by Aiyedatiwa on January 24, 2024. His appointment came after Aiyedatiwa became governor following the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

As reported by The Punch, the president’s condolence message was conveyed in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

In the statement, Tinubu described Oluwatuyi as a diligent public servant whose contributions significantly advanced the progress of Ondo state.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commiserates with the Government and people of Ondo State over the death of Temitayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the State Government.

“The President condoles with the political stalwart’s family, friends, and political associates. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu first appointed him as the SSG in 2020,” the statement partly read.

“Oluwatuyi served with distinction and many recognitions before his reappointment by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

“The President believes Oluwatuyi served the people of Ondo State with unwavering dedication, providing the necessary backbone for policy coordination and implementation and significantly contributing to the state’s progress,” Onanuga added.

Tinubu also offered prayers for the late SSG, stating:

“The President prays that the Almighty God will receive the departed’s soul and bring comfort and solace to his grieving family.”

