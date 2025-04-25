UEFA are reportedly considering three new rule changes to the Champions League from next season

European club competitions were played under a new format of a single table of 36 teams this season

The fans embraced the new formats despite initial antagonism when it was announced

UEFA are reportedly proposing three new rule changes to the European club competitions ahead of next season after the first year of the new format.

The 2024/25 season witnessed a new format: a single table of 36 teams, with each team playing eight different opponents each in the Champions League and Europa League and six each in the Conference League.

All three formats are in the semifinal stage, and UEFA are already considering changes that will make it better ahead of the second season of the new formats.

UEFA propose rules change

According to German publication Bild via Goal, the European football governing body has proposed three new changes ahead of next season.

The first is to eliminate the extra time. In case a tie is level after the 90 minutes of the second leg, penalties will decide the tie. This is believed will ease the burden imposed by too many games on the players.

The second proposed rule change will give advantage to teams finishing first to eight on the group table as they will play their quarter-final and semi-final games at home in the second leg.

According to Daily Mail, the second rule was considered because of Arsenal and Barcelona, both of whom played their first leg against Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund at home despite finishing in the top eight.

Arsenal beat Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate, including a dominant 3-0 win at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg, while Barcelona nearly capitulated in the second leg, eventually winning 5-3 on aggregate.

Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid clashed in the Round of 16, with Los Blancos winning 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate score. The match sparked controversy after Julian Alvarez's penalty was cancelled for an alleged double touch.

German Bundesliga sides Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen also met in the Round of 16. Vincent Kompany’s side eliminated Xabi Alonso’s side 5-0 on aggregate.

The matches have also instigated a possible rule change, with UEFA set to re-enact a rule from the previous format that prevents teams from the same country from meeting until the quarter-final.

Of all the three rules proposed, fans are not open to scrapping the extra time, believing it will eliminate the thrill of the knockout games, which they claimed was reduced after the away goal rule was cancelled.

Supercomputer predicts UCL winner

Legit.ng previously reported that a supercomputer predicted the Champions League winner after Arsenal eliminated Real Madrid in the quarter-final.

Opta’s supercomputer has the Gunners the biggest chance of winning the trophy for the first time in their history, while giving Barcelona the least chance of winning.

