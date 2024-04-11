Nigerians have continued to react differently to the death of former governor and minister, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu

President Tinubu was deeply saddened by the death of the former APC presidential hopeful, whom he described as a "luminous star in Nigeria’s political firmament"

Onu was a principal draughtsman in the founding of the ruling APC and a valiant partner in the victory of the party in the 2015 elections

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the death of Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, CON, the former Minister of Science & Technology and governor of Abia state.

Legit.ng reported on Thursday, April 11, that Onu died after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in the country at the age of 72.

Reacting via a statement signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu described Onu as a luminous star in Nigeria’s political firmament.

"The President mourns a luminous star in Nigeria’s political firmament. The first civilian governor of Abia State; former minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, a principal draughtsman in the founding of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a valiant partner in the victory of the party in the 2015 elections.

"Most importantly, the President celebrates the life of an accomplished scholar, first-class engineer; a man of proven integrity; defiant to indiscipline, but ever yielding to the highest standards of rectitude."

Fredrick Nwabufo, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement, shared the statement on his X account on Thursday.

According to the statement, Tinubu extended his condolences to the family of Onu, whom he praised for being a principal draughtsman in the founding of the All Progressives Congress and a valiant partner in the victory of the party in the 2015 elections.

