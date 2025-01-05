Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikoyi, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hosts Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos.

The first class Yoruba monarch, Oba Adetona visited President Tinubu on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

Photos of the visit of Awujale of Ijebuland to Tinubu trends Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared photos of the monarch’s visit to Bourdillion via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @DOlusegun.

The photos of the two political and traditional leaders captured the cordial atmosphere during the meeting.

Dada, however, did not explain the reason for the monarch’s visit or details of the meeting.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Received The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona Ogbagba II, at his residence in Lagos today”

Nigerians react as Awujale visits Tinubu

@Holaryeankarcb

Baba suppose don return back to Abuja, holiday is over 😁

@jamiubamidele

Bola Tinubu is the best friend anyone can have👌👌👌👌👌

Allah bless him always.

@fidelotuya

They're really close. The sitting touch confirms it.

@AkogunSmart

Pray for friend that won’t forget you when they get to the Top….. Asiwaju never his allies n friends.

@BiolaOlaniyan1

GCON visits GCFR 👌

@Dejiolayinka2

Please Una sure say President Tinubu is not tired of his job like this? Since Dec 19 he as been on holiday. One would think he would leave Enugu to Abuja why did he come back to Lagos.

@YTBalogun

This Ijebu state must come ooh for Awujale to go Lagos there must be serious cooking on this ijebu state issue 👁️E fun wa ni ijebu state ooh . The sacrifice and loyalty of Awujale to the Nadeco cost us the state during Abacha now a Nadeco man as president should give us Edakun 🙏

Tinubu confers prestigious national honour on Awujale

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oba Adetona received a major award from President Tinubu on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

President Tinubu made the conferment at the royal father's birthday ceremony, which was held at his school in Ogun state.

The president maintained that the award is in recognition of the immeasurable and invaluable contributions of the monarch to Nigeria's development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng