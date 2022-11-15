Biodun Oyebanji, the Ekiti state governor has made and approved the appointments of eight aides in his cabinet

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state has approved the appointment of eight special advisers.

The chief press secretary to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, confirmed this development through a statement in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

According to Oyebode, the appointments were made to give the new administration the desired solid foundation and move the state forward, The Punch reported.

He explained that the new special advisers were of cabinet rank.

Oyebode gave the names of the new appointees as;

Mr Niyi Adebayo, Budget, Economic Planning, and Performance Management; Mrs Tayo Adeola, Investment, Trade, and Industry.

Others are:

Ebenezer Boluwade, Agriculture and Food Security; Kofoworola Aderiye, Education, Science and Technology; Chief Jide Awe, Political and Inter-Party Affairs; Tope Ogunleye, Bureau of Special Project; Seun Fakuade, Governance, Reforms and Innovation; and Yinka Oyebode, Media and Strategy/Chief Press Secretary.

Oyebode said the governor urged the appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to contribute their time, talent, and expertise to the overall development of the state.

He said they would be sworn in on Friday, November 18.

Oyebode also disclosed that General Ebenezer Ogundana had been re-appointed as Security Adviser to the Governor, with immediate effect.

