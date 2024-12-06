President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the passing of renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello

Tinubu paid tribute to Sheikh Bello, stating that the late Islamic scholar lived to serve the Almighty Allah and humanity

The President added that Sheikh Bello frequently counsels leaders on the importance of honesty and fairness as cornerstones for good governance

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the late Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello.

Legit.ng recalls that Bello passed on at the age of 84 in his hometown, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital on Friday, December 6.

Tinubu said he shares in the pain of loss with the Muslim Ummah over the sad loss of the Islamic scholar.

The President said Sheikh Bello lived to serve the Almighty Allah and humanity with his unusual insight into the Holy Quran.

Tinubu said the late Islamic cleric’s depth of wisdom, and the gift of interpretation provided peace, comfort, and guidance for many.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy disclosed this in a statement made available to Legit.ng.

According to the statement, Tinubu said Bello’s commitment to prayers, studying, and meditation shaped his message and the destiny of many Muslims within and outside Nigeria.

“President Tinubu acknowledges the Islamic cleric’s unwavering position on charity, peace, and civil order, frequently counselling leaders on the importance of trust, honesty, and fairness as cornerstones for good governance.”

Sheikh Muyideen Bello buried in Ibadan

Legit.ng earlier reported that the remains of a renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello, were laid to rest.

Bello was buried after the Muslim afternoon prayer (Asr) on Friday, December 6 — per Islamic funeral rites. He was buried at his Akobo residence in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, with a large crowd of mourners attending his burial.

Earlier, a complete recitation of the Holy Qur'an was performed as a prayer for the deceased after the Jumu’ah prayer at the Central Mosque within his residence. The recitation was attended by clerics, family members, and sympathisers.

