Tayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the State Government in Ondo, popularly known as Tuykana, has passed away. He died on Saturday, January 4, morning at an undisclosed hospital, where he was receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a car accident weeks ago.

The accident occurred on December 19, 2024, while Oluwatuyi was on his way to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State. He had been hospitalized for two weeks before succumbing to his injuries. The news of his death has been reported by several news outlets, but the state government is yet to make an official announcement.

When did Governor Aiyedatiwa appointed Oluwatuyi

According to The Nation, Oluwatuyi was appointed as the Secretary to the Ondo State Government by Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on January 24, 2024. His appointment came after Aiyedatiwa became governor following the death of former Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The late Tuykana's death is a significant loss to the Ondo State Government and the people of the state. He was a key figure in the administration, and his passing will surely be felt deeply.

As the news of Oluwatuyi's death continues to spread, many are taking to social media to pay their respects and condolences to his family and loved ones. The state government's official announcement is still awaited, and it is expected that they will provide more details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

