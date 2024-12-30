President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of Nigeria has paid tribute to the late Jimmy Carter, describing him as "a trustworthy and compassionate friend" to the African country

Legit.ng reports that Carter who served as the 39th president of the United States (US) from 1977 to 1981, died on Sunday, December 29, 2024, at his home in Georgia

In a press statement to mourn the late American icon, President Tinubu expressed hope that 'Carter's legacy of decency, character, and humanity, will continue to inspire Americans and leaders worldwide'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Monday morning, December 30, extended his condolences to the government and people of the United States (US) over the death of former President Jimmy Carter.

Legit.ng reports that Carter died on Sunday, December 29, 2024, aged 100.

Jimmy Carter (left) died on Sunday, December 29, at the age of 100. Photos credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Tinubu pays tribute to Jimmy Carter

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, Carter was "a beacon of service to humanity, demonstrating to leaders worldwide the profound impact of dedication beyond the highest office".

Tinubu said:

"President Carter showed us all how to remain relevant and impactful after leaving the esteemed position of President of the United States.

"He tackled the challenges the developing world faced, from combating diseases to mediating conflicts and promoting democratic values. He exemplified grace, dignity, and a profound respect for humanity."

Furthermore, Tinubu lauded Carter's "significant contributions" through The Carter Centre, particularly his efforts in eradicating Guinea worm disease and river blindness in Nigeria, which the Nigerian leader said "have significantly improved the lives of many Nigerians".

Tinubu mourns Muyideen Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu mourned the late Nigerian Islamic scholar, Sheikh Bello.

Tinubu said he shares in the pain of loss with the Muslim Ummah over the sad loss of the Islamic scholar. According to him, Sheikh Bello in his lifetime "was a cerebral scholar who lived to serve the Almighty Allah and humanity with his unusual insight into the Holy Quran, depth of wisdom, and the gift of interpretation, which provided peace, comfort, and guidance for many".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng