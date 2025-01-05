Former Peter Obi’s Ally Reacts As Tinubu Visits Enugu
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
Lagos state - Doyin Okupe, a former Director-General of Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Council in 2023, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for visiting Enugu state.
Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu visited Enugu on Saturday, January 4 to commission some projects executed by Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.
Okupe said President Tinubu’s official visit to Enugu state is a game changer.
According to Vanguard, Okupe said this in a statement in Lagos on Sunday, January 5, 2025.
“The visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Enugu on Saturday is a major game changer.”
He said the way President Tinubu spoke it was obvious that he had unrestrained affection for the South-East.
Okupe said South-East deserves the attention and support of any fair-minded President of the country.
He urged President Tinubu to continue to build bridges across the nation for peaceful coexistence.
“Without any iota of doubt, the age-long mantra, which was very dear to the late Igbo leader, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, that ‘the absence of an east-west political alliance is a potential existential threat to the unity and stability of Nigeria is an all-time truism.
“I will personally urge Mr President, while working tirelessly to alleviate the suffering of the masses, to continue to build bridges across the nation for our political stability and peaceful coexistence,”
Okupe speaks on why he never criticizes Tinubu
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Okupe revealed his respect for Tinubu stems from their shared commitment to democracy during the NADECO era.
Okupe maintained that despite political differences, he has never criticized Tinubu, citing their bond formed under military-era pressures.
While defending Tinubu today, Okupe previously criticized him in 2013 over national conference policies and SURE-P, labelling some remarks as "ignorant".
