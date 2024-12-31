Prominent APC chieftain based in Lagos state Joe Igbokwe has asserted that former President Muhammadu Buhari is not a failure

Igbokwe defended Buhari's leadership and maintained that the former president paved the way for Tinubu to succeed

Joe Igbokwe spoke after Babafemi Ojudu criticised Buhari and Tinubu's administration and insisted ex-Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was the right choice for Nigeria but was denied the opportunity

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has defended former President Muhammadu Buhari's legacy, stating that his administration laid a solid foundation for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to build upon.

Joe Igbokwe speaks on Buhari's government, shared how Tinubu benefitted from his policies. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

How Buhari paved way for Tinubu, Igbokwe speaks

Igbokwe dismissed claims that Buhari was a failure and urged Nigerians to do the same, asserting that the former president's imprints and achievements are obvious to all.

He made this assertion in a post shared on his Facebook page on Monday, December 30.

The APC chieftain said:

“Let nobody living or dead run away with the thinking that PMB is a failure. Perish the thought.

“He laid the solid foundation for PBAT to build on. We are seeing the footprints and the gains today.”

Igbokwe spoke a few hours after former presidential Special Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, criticised President Tinubu's government.

Ojudu claimed that Buhari’s lack of vision led him to oppose former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s presidential bid.

He, however, described Buhari as a patriot and an incorruptible leader and explained how Osinbajo was the best person to lead Nigeria not Tinubu.

Jonathan greets Buhari at 82

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that former president Goodluck Jonathan extended a heartfelt message to Buhari on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

In his message, Jonathan acknowledged Buhari’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s unity and contributions to the nation's development.

Jonathan also hailed Buhari for his exemplary leadership style and wished him good health and wisdom in the years to come.

