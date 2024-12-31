Senator Babafemi Ojudu has criticised President Bola Tinubu's leadership style and named one former leader who could have performed better

The former presidential aide insisted that Yemi Osinbajo, his former principal is the right choice for Nigeria, who could have ruled the nation better but was denied the opportunity

In an interview, Babafemi Ojudu criticises Tinubu’s current approach to tackling critical issues and shares what the right leader could have done differently

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Former presidential aide, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has expressed his belief that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not the right person to lead Nigeria at this critical juncture. said President Bola Tinubu is not the right man to lead Nigeria at this time.

Babafemi Ojudu says Osinbajo best person to lead Nigeria not Tinubu. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Ojudu: "Osinbajo right choice, not Tinubu"

Ojudu, who previously served in the office of the former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, hailed his ex-principal's leadership qualities and suggested that Nigeria could have progressed significantly under his leadership.

The former presidential aide revealed this when he appeared as a guest on Edmund Obilo’s State Affairs podcast on Monday, December 30.

Legit.ng recalled that Osinbajo lost to Tinubu in the race for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election.

But on Monday, Ojudu said that having worked with Tinubu in the past, he felt the former Lagos governor’s personal philosophy is not right for Nigeria at this point in time.

As reported by The Sun, the Ekiti state-born politician said:

“I’m not Emi Lokan, I feel that having worked and related closely with the principal of Emi Lokan and worked at the National Assembly and presidency myself, I just feel that the philosophy of Emi Lokan was not appropriate at this time.

“Osinbajo was the best person to govern Nigeria at that time having seen him up close.”

Speaking further, Ojudu criticised Tinubu's leadership and noted that an individual that will take Nigeria to the promised land must work within a group, asserting that Osinbajo is a visionary leader.

“Osinbajo is a visionary and let me tell you this, whoever is going to run this country successfully must not be an individual, he must be one person working within a group of people who have the same vision as him.

“You can’t just be a president and have a useless Inspector General of Police, have a useless head of Customs or Immigration or Chief Justice of Nigeria, everybody must sign on to your ideals, ideas, and visions,” Ojudu said.

Source: Legit.ng