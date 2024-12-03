An APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has alleged that the newly seized Abuja estate with 753 duplexes by the EFCC was owned by the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

The APC chieftain made the claim while reacting to the revelation by the EFCC earlier on Monday, December 2

According to the EFCC, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order in his judgment on Monday evening

Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that the Abuja estate with 753 duplexes, the Federal High Court asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take over its ownership.

On Monday, December 2, the EFCC announced that it had made the single largest asset recovery since its inception in 2003, adding that Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie gave a ruling on a final forfeiture of an estate, resting on Plot 109 Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.

Joe Igbokwe claimed Emefiele owns Abuja estate court forfeited to the EFCC Photo Credit: @officialEFCC, @igbokwe_joe

Source: Twitter

According to the anti-graft agency, the estate measures 150,500 square metres and contains 753 Units of duplexes and other apartments. Justice Onwuegbuzie ruled that the property should be forfeited to the federal government.

Igbokwe reacts to EFCC's revelation

Reacting to the report, Joe Igbokwe, in a Facebook post on Monday evening, December 2, alleged that the property was owned by the immediate past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

"I hear with one ear that the 753 duplexes forfeited by an FCT Court in Apo belong to former CBN Gov Godwin Emefiele. This one choked me to the marrow. Many Nigerians no dey fear God again oooo. Godwin Emefiele is one of them."

Although the EFCC did not mention the estate's owner, the anti-graft agency has been probing the former apex bank governor and has secured several court judgments to take over the ownership of Emefiele's property.

See Igbokwe's Facebook post here:

Source: Legit.ng