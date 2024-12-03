APC Chieftain Names Alleged Owner of Abuja 753 Duplexes Forfeited to EFCC
- An APC Chieftain, Joe Igbokwe, has alleged that the newly seized Abuja estate with 753 duplexes by the EFCC was owned by the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele
- The APC chieftain made the claim while reacting to the revelation by the EFCC earlier on Monday, December 2
- According to the EFCC, Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the order in his judgment on Monday evening
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Joe Igbokwe, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has alleged that the Abuja estate with 753 duplexes, the Federal High Court asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to take over its ownership.
On Monday, December 2, the EFCC announced that it had made the single largest asset recovery since its inception in 2003, adding that Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie gave a ruling on a final forfeiture of an estate, resting on Plot 109 Cadastral Zone C09, Lokogoma District, Abuja.
According to the anti-graft agency, the estate measures 150,500 square metres and contains 753 Units of duplexes and other apartments. Justice Onwuegbuzie ruled that the property should be forfeited to the federal government.
Igbokwe reacts to EFCC's revelation
Reacting to the report, Joe Igbokwe, in a Facebook post on Monday evening, December 2, alleged that the property was owned by the immediate past governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
"I hear with one ear that the 753 duplexes forfeited by an FCT Court in Apo belong to former CBN Gov Godwin Emefiele. This one choked me to the marrow. Many Nigerians no dey fear God again oooo. Godwin Emefiele is one of them."
Although the EFCC did not mention the estate's owner, the anti-graft agency has been probing the former apex bank governor and has secured several court judgments to take over the ownership of Emefiele's property.
See Igbokwe's Facebook post here:
Joe Igbokwe shares how to manage crazy bills
Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC chieftain Joe Igbokwe has again lamented the electricity hike in the country's electricity cost.
The former aide to Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said he now has to switch off his air conditioners and other electricity appliances.
Igbokwe said it is difficult to survive days after lamenting he spent up to N20,000 daily on electricity consumption.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop, Journalism AI Discovery. He previously worked as Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng