Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan's recall process by the constituents of the Kogi Central Senatorial District has been affirmed by the Federal High Court in Lokoja, the state capital

The Court earlier issued an injunction restraining INEC from receiving the petition but took a reverse on Friday, March 22

Recall that Natasha was recently suspended in the Senate for violating the Senate's standing rules, days after he accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment

Lokoja, Kogi - A Federal High Court in Lokoja, the state capital, has dismissed the earlier judgment restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from receiving the petition to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district.

The senator, who recently accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, was being recalled by her constituent.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan's recall process has been affirmed by the Federal High Court in Kogi, amid her allegation against Godswill Akpabio Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

When did the court approve Natasha's recall?

In a landmark judgment, which was delivered in Lokoja on Friday, March 21, the Federal High Court, affirmed that the recall process was in line with the constitution, saying it was valid and in line with the civil rights of the constitution.

According to Channels TV, the court ruled that it was the constituents' right and urged them to continue with the process in an orderly and peaceful manner.

This came a day after the court granted an interim injunction which restrained the electoral body, its agents, staff, privies or assigns from receiving, accepting and or acting on any petition that contained the signatures of constituents in the Kogi Central Senatorial District.

Court restricted INEC from conducting a referendum

The earlier injunction of the court also restricted INEC from conducting a referendum upon such a petition to initiate the process of recalling Natasha as the Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, pending the determination of the Motion on Notice to the same effect.

The trial court granted the application which followed an ex-parte application for an interim injunction, which was supported by an Affidavit of Extreme urgency along with other court processes sworn to by Anebe Jacob Ogirima for himself and four others who are constituents in the Kogi Senatorial Districts in the Kogi state and are as well registered voters.

According to the counsel to the applicant, Smart Nwachimere, the recall petitions was contained of fictitious signatures from the purported constituents.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has alleged that she was sexually harassed by Senate President Godswill Akpabio Photo Credit: @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Latest court judgment on Natasha's recall

However, the injunction stopped the electoral body, its staff and its agent from receiving or accepting the recall petition where fake signatures and conducting a referendum based on such petitions. The court then adjourned the case for further mentioning to May 6, 2025.

Natasha, who is currently under a six-month suspension following her confrontation with Akpabio over the sitting arrangement during plenary, was suspended for violating the senate standing order.

While her petition against Akpabio on sexual harassment is before the Senate, she has appeared on local and international platforms to claim that she was suspended because of the allegation she made against the Senate president.

Akpabio told to recuse himself over Natasha's allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate controversy on sexual harassment allegation made by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been described as unfortunate.

Omotayo Yusuf, a political commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, described the incident as a grave one considering the few number of women in Nigeria politics.

Yusuf called on the Senate president to recuse himself and allow a full investigation to be carried out on the sexual harassment allegation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng