December is a month of celebration for many prominent Nigerians including celebrities and footballers

Well-known politicians, including Muhammadu Buhari, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and Bukola Saraki, mark their birthdays before the Christmas period

But this article presents the list of other notable Nigerians including politicians born on Christmas day and December

December is a month full of celebrations, marked by the birthdays of several prominent Nigerian celebrities and politicians, including former President Muhammadu Buhari, Diezani Alison-Madueke, and Bukola Saraki.

It is a double celebration for these notable Nigerians as they celebrate their birth month and are also the Christmas festivity.

However, those born in December embody qualities linked to the Sagittarius and Capricorn zodiac signs, which include adventure, optimism, discipline, ambition, and reliability.

These qualities often blend into a dynamic and captivating personality, reflecting the charm, charisma, and adventurous spirit seen in many Nigerian stars born in December.

Nigerian political figures such as Theophilus Danjuma, Abubakar Umar Ganduje, and Godswill Akpabio are among the notable personalities born this month.

From former presidents to influential senators, Legit.ng present the list of top politicians born in December and on Christmas day;

Prominent politicians born in December, Christmas day

1. Muhammadu Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates his birthday every December 17.

Daura, Katsina-born Buhari, is the immediate past president of Nigeria, who clocked 82, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024.

Buhari is a chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

2. Diezani Alison-Madueke

Born on December 6, 1960, Diezani Madueke, is a Nigerian politician, who was the first female President of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

She was elected at the 166th OPEC Ordinary meeting in Vienna on November 27, 2014.

A trailblazer in politics, Diezani Madueke, served as Nigeria’s Minister of Transportation, Mines & Steel, and Petroleum Resources under the ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

3. Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma, born on December 9, 1938, is a Nigerian politician and retired lieutenant general, who played a key role in post independence military and political events in Nigeria

A soldier-turned-politician, his career highlights include serving as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence.

4. Bukola Saraki

Born on December 19, 1962, Bukola Saraki, served as the 13th president of the Nigerian Senate from 2015 to 2019.

He was elected the President of Nigeria’s 8th Senate on June 9, 2015 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki is currently a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

5. Abubakar Umar Ganduje

Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, December 25, 1949, is the former governor of Kano state and currently the chairman of the ruling All Progresives Congress (APC).

He previously served as Rabiu Kwankwaso's deputy governor twice, from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015.

Ganduje is a key political figure in Nigeria’s northern region.

6. Godswill Akpabio

Born on December 19, 1962, Godswill Akpabio is a lawyer and former governor of Akwa Ibom state (from 2007 to 2015).

Akpabio, who has been a significant voice in Nigerian politics, is the current leader of the 10th Senate, referred to as Senate President.

He served as the senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West senatorial district in the National Assembly and as minister for Niger Delta Affairs from 2019 to 2022.

