FCT minister Nyesom Wike has opened up on how he worked in the interest of Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara

Wike said he ensured Prince Uche Secondus was removed as PDP national chairman for Fubara to emerge as Rivers governor

Wike spoke at an event in Rivers state while reacting to Secondus's claim of him being an enemy of the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he worked for the removal of the former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus.

Amid rift with Fubara, Wike speaks on removing Secondus as PDP chairman. Photo credit: Prince Uche Secondus, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Wike speaks on sacking Secondus as PDP chairman

Wike made this revelation as Secondus labelled him an enemy of Rivers state over his rift with governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The FCT minister spoke during the end-of-year Thanksgiving organised on Thursday, December 26, by the PDP stakeholders in Ahoada East and Ahoada West at Ukpata community in Ekpeye Kingdom.

According to Wike, he kicked Secondus out of office as the PDP national chairman because he hatched a plot to make his cousin and former deputy governor, Tele Ikuru, Rivers governor in place of Siminalayi Fubara.

As reported by Vanguard, Wike added that no governor had attracted more appointments to his state than him in the present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“I heard Secondus said the other day in Bori, I awarded the Bori Internal Road. I paid 50 per cent, and thinking that we have a governor that we all agreed to continue, Secondus was saying that his enemies; who are the enemies of the governor?

“Secondus wanted his cousin, Tele Ikuru, to be governor. He was against Fubara. Today, he claims to be the governor’s friend while calling me an enemy. The records are clear; I removed Secondus as PDP chairman because of his actions,” Wike said.

Wike lambasts Omehia

The FCT minister, who was a special guest at the event, added that Celestine Omehia, a former governor of Rivers state, was stopped from becoming a governor of Rivers through the backdoor.

He added that the PDP chieftain lacked knowledge of the functions of an FCT minister.

Speaking further, Wike said though he could not bring infrastructural projects to Rivers as the FCT Minister, he has been helping Rivers people.

He also called Celestine Omehia an imbecile for saying that he had attracted nothing to Rivers as a minister.

Read more about Rivers crisis here:

Wike says no regret supporting Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike stated that he has no regret supporting President Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

At an event held in Rivers state, Wike, said he will do so again if given the opportunity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng