Amid his rift with top PDP chieftains including Atiku Abubakar, FCT minister Nyesom Wike has vowed to support President Tinubu's second-term bid

At an event in Rivers state, Wike said he has no regret supporting Tinubu and snubbing the PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar in 2023

Ahead of the 2027 general election, Wike disclosed what he would do if asked to support President Tinubu

Amid permutations for 2027 election, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has said he will support the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Wike made this vow and stated that he has no regrets doing so during the 2023 presidential election.

Legit.ng recalled that during the 2023 election, Wike fell out with Atiku Abubakar, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after losing out in the primaries.

In a twist, Wike, who was the governor of Rivers state for eight years under the PDP, supported Tinubu all the way till the latter became president.

In return, Tinubu, after winning the 2023 presidential election as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), appointed Wike as the FCT minister.

Wike vows to support Tinubu's re-election bid

But on Thursday, December 26, Wike said that he would do the same thing, and support Tinubu’s election bid if another opportunity comes.

Wike, revealed this during a thanksgiving service in Ochigba by the PDP in Ahoada East and West local government areas of Rivers state.

As reported by Vanguard, Wike thanked President Tinubu for believing in him and said:

“I have no regrets, I have no apologies. If the opportunity comes I will do the same thing.”

Wike and land grabbing: Tinubu opens up

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu commended Nyesom Wike, for his move to ensure compliance with the FCT regulation.

Tinubu defended the minister while describing him as a good man and a performing minister.

Tinubu, during a media chat on Monday, December 23, stated that many Nigerians lack compliance and said Wike was only trying to right the wrong.

