In the spirit of Christmas, Nyesom Wike and his sons visited President Tinubu at his Lagos residence

Wike's aide, Lere Olayinka, revealed this and shared photos of the family's meeting with Tinubu on Thursday

Many Nigerians took to the social media page X (formerly Twitter) and reacted differently to the development

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and his sons paid Christmas homage to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his residence in Lagos state on Thursday, December 26.

Wike and his sons visited Tinubu in Lagos. Photo credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

Wike’s senior special assistant on public communications and new media, Lere Olayinka, revealed this in a post shared on his X page on Friday, December 27.

The post was accompanied by photos of Wike alongside his sons with President Tinubu during the Christmas celebration.

Olayinka tweeted:

"The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, alongside his sons, paid Christmas Homage to the President, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in Lagos, yesterday."

Nigerians react as Wike, sons visits visits Tinubu in Lagos

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section of Lere Olayinka's page on X, and reacted to the development.

Legit.ng compiled a few reactions below;

@HausaTechGuy tweeted:

"And they don’t look they live in Nigeria."

@B4_ajayi tweeted:

"Can't they do bale?"

@iam_jahmin tweeted:

"Abeg which title be "president senator."

@ndudim_emmanuel tweeted:

"Ikpeazu don become his son be that."

@udombiokporo tweeted:

"Where is his first male child. Him no dey carry that one waka?"

@IamSaintEmma tweeted:

"Poverty go make you think that seeing president is hard to do. God Abeg."

@Eva7Cfc tweeted:

"If Nigeria police catch that one with dreadlocks he go understand say him papa money na yahoo money."

@flaga_m tweeted:

"For instance see one of Wike’s son on dread but it becomes a problem if an ordinary man has dread."

@Riqueza0 tweeted:

"A man and his Soldiers."

@SylvesterAgida tweeted:

"The president was obviously very impressed by hi son's posture while greeting him."

@iamjayhumble tweeted:

"The second son go wise pass the first no doubt."

See the photos of Wike and his sons with Tinubu below:

Read more about Wike here:

Wike and alleged land grabbing: Tinubu opens up

In another development, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, was commended for his move to ensure compliance with the FCT regulation.

President Bola Tinubu commended and defended the minister while describing him as a good man and a performing minister.

Tinubu, during a media chat on Monday, December 23, stated that many Nigerians lack compliance and said Wike was only trying to right the wrong.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng