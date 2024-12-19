Buhari Breaks Silence As Wike Revokes 762 Plots of Land Belonging to Ex-President, Govs, Lawmaker
- Ex-President Buhari has reacted as the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), under Minister Nyesom Wike, revoked 762 land allocations in Abuja, over unpaid fees
- The revocation affected Buhari and other notable figures, with a deadline for other landowners to settle outstanding fees or risk losing their Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O)
- Garba Shehu, former spokesperson for ex-President Buhari, has issued a statement to clarify that the plot in question is owned by the Buhari Foundation, not by Buhari personally
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Garba Shehu, former spokesperson for ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has addressed reports that the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) revoked a plot of land allocated to the ex-President Muhammadu Buhari Foundation.
Wike revokes 762 plots of land
Legit.ng reported that FCT Minister Nyesom Wike revoked 762 Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) in Maitama 1 over unpaid fees, targeting prominent figures and firms.
Full List: Wike takes bold action, revokes plots of land belonging to Buhari, govs, lawmaker, others
Wike gave 614 other plot owners two weeks to settle outstanding payments or face losing their Rights of Occupancy (R-of-O).
Ex-President Buhari’s Trust Foundation, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, and firms like Julius Berger are among those impacted by the revocations.
Buhari clarifies his land revoked by Wike
Shehu clarified on Wednesday, December 18, that the land in question does not belong to the former president personally but was lawfully acquired for the foundation by associates.
He said:
"While the reasons behind the revocation remain unclear, it might stem from either an error or intentional administrative actions.
"Buhari, as an individual, already owns a plot of land in Abuja, allocated to him before his presidency.
"During his tenure, Buhari declined an additional land offer, stating that priority should be given to those without allocations."
Shehu urged critics to verify facts before drawing conclusions and cautioned against dragging Buhari’s name into unnecessary controversies.
Vanguard reported that the Foundation, established by associates of the former president with lawful backing from supporters, encountered challenges with the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA). The authority issued a certificate of occupancy fee deemed exorbitant and reportedly inconsistent with charges faced by similar organisations.
Wike under fire over FCT demolitions
Earlier, Legit.ng former national publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, condemned President Tinubu’s silence over the mass demolitions of houses in the FCT by Wike.
Frank described the demolitions as “illegal” and “oppressive,” urging the President to act swiftly to prevent further suffering for residents in the territory.
