Yul Edochie has reacted to the backlash, claiming he does not love his children with his first wife, May Edochie

The actor had been dragged for sharing posts about his children with Judy Austin while allegedly neglecting his children with May

He also responded to people accusing him of being a deadbeat father because of Judy Austin

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has continued to speak about his first wife and their children following backlash over his actions online.

The movie star was recently on the Honest Bunch Podcast, where he spoke about his daughter, ex-wife, and the criticism trailing him.

Reactions as Yul Edochie speaks about not posting his children with May. Photo credit@yuledochie/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In another video making the rounds, he addressed some of the controversies. According to him, people have been trolling him because he does not post his children with May Edochie.

He noted that they are in court and that one of the directives is that he should not post his children with his first wife.

Yul Edochie addresses more controversies

Also in the recording, the controversial actor explained that he is a present father even though he may not post his children from his first wife.

He added that it is not everything he shows online, as he demonstrated to one of the podcast anchors on his phone.

The actor explained that after one of the court hearings, he visited his eight-year-old son at school to check on him. He also showed one of the anchors a video of the visit.

Yul Edochie shares more evidence

Sharing further, he stated that he had a conversation with his son in university about his plans. He said the boy wanted to go on an excursion to China, but he discouraged him and advised him to focus on his studies.

Yul Edochie send memo to critics of his family. Photo credit@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

The movie star also stated that he sent his son money and showed the anchor a receipt of the transaction.

He asked the lady the date of the transaction and insisted she should not share the amount. In response, she confirmed the money was sent on 17th May, 2026.

Yul Edochie slams critics

After presenting his “evidence,” the actor said social media users would expect him to post receipts online, adding: “na that thing I go dey do?”

He added that it was unnecessary, saying that if he responded to every criticism online, he would lose focus.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Yul Edochie's interview

Here are comments below:

@paycash400 reacted:

"As of una don take side so him side of the story no matters to una, see people wey want a better Nigeria 🇳🇬….go listen to mi ft 2baba me self I be human being o

@ chiagozieobumneme said:

"Queen may is smart if not he will be using them for content."

@damsel_cherry01 shared:

"May smarter u can never see her talking in an interview."

@vinherbalsolution reacted:

"I love Queen May, she won't sit around to give room to all this, even though she is being dragged over nothing, she is still focused, YUL should start talking about his current life and not the past abi him no get current life? Things some men does this days na women dey do am before, now women has face and learn how to grow and achieve a lot of things on their own, now some men choose camera instead of working."

Yul Edochie reacts to crashed marriage

Legit.ng ahd reported that Yul Edochie had continued to speak about his ex-wife as he appeared on the Honest Bunch Podcast.

He shared part of what happened between them and all the things he wished for her while speaking about his new wife.

The actor noted that he and his ex-wife know what happened that led to the dissolution of their union and bragged that gist full grounds.

Source: Legit.ng