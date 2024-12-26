Rivers Crisis: Wike Reacts As Ex-PDP Chairman Labels Him “Enemy of the State”
- FCT minister Nyesom Wike has reacted as Celestine Omehia, and the ex-national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus advised him regarding his rift with Fubara
- While Secondus labelled Wike as enemy of Rivers state, Omehia urged Wike to purge himself of greed and power following the political tension between him and Rivers governor Fubara
- In reaction on Thursday, Wike alleged that Secondus wanted his cousin, Tele Ikuru, to be governor and explained what Omehia should focus on
FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has berated former Rivers state governor, Celestine Omehia, and the ex-national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, over their recent remarks during the commissioning of projects in Rivers state.
Wike reacts as ex-gov questions his contributions to Rivers
Wike criticised Omehia for questioning his contributions to the state as FCT Minister.
He also dismissed Secondus’ comments, accusing him of hypocrisy, and alleged that Secondus once tried to impose his cousin as governor of Rivers state.
Wike spoke at the Ahoada East and Ahoada West PDP end-of-year thanksgiving held in Ochigba, Ahoada East local government area of Rivers state on Thursday, December 26.
Reacting to Omehia’s remarks during the project inauguration, Wike said:
“I overheard one, Celestine Omehia, saying they should ask me what I have done for Rivers State as Minister. Let me educate him: I am not a minister of Rivers State; I am the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.
“When I was Minister of Education, I brought a Faculty of Law to the University of Port Harcourt, provided grants to Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, and renovated Federal Government College, Port Harcourt, among others. These are tangible contributions he should focus on, not unfounded allegations.”
Wike questions Secondus's relationship with Fubara
As reported by The Punch, Wike also fired back at Secondus, who allegedly labeled him an “enemy of the state.”
He accused Secondus of working against Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s emergence and questioned his newfound alliance with the governor.
“Secondus wanted his cousin, Tele Ikuru, to be governor. He was against Fubara. Today, he claims to be the governor’s friend while calling me an enemy. The records are clear; I removed Secondus as PDP chairman because of his actions,” Wike said.
Legit.ng understands that Wike and Fubara is currently at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state.
APC warns Fubara against blackmailing Tinubu, Wike
In another development, Legit.ng reported that the APC reacted to the recent judgment stopping allocation to Rivers state.
APC said it would stand by the court's judgment according to “Sections 120, 121, and 122" of the constitution.
The APC chairman in Rivers state, Sir Tony Okocha, said the political crisis rocking the state was between Governor Sim Fubara and Nyesom Wike.
